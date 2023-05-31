UrduPoint.com

Russia Never Deployed Soldiers, Heavy Weapons At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - Nebenzia

Published May 31, 2023

Russia Never Deployed Soldiers, Heavy Weapons at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russia has never deployed troops, heavy weapons or ammunitions on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and will do everything to ensure its safety and security, Moscow's envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"The plant has never seen any heavy weapons or their munitions placed on its territory, nor is there any military personnel present at the power plant that could be used to carry out an attack from the plant's territory," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Russia would take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the plant in accordance with its legislation and obligations to international legal instrument to which the country is a party.

