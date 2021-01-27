UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia No Longer Proposing To US To Freeze Nuclear Warheads For 1 Year - Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:18 PM

Russia No Longer Proposing to US to Freeze Nuclear Warheads for 1 Year - Ryabkov

Russia's proposal to freeze nuclear warheads for a year was meant for the previous US administration, which did not want to extend the New START as is, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russia's proposal to freeze nuclear warheads for a year was meant for the previous US administration, which did not want to extend the New START as is, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden had a phone conversation, in which they said they were happy about the agreement to extend the New START.

According to the White House, both presidents asked their teams to work hard to be able to extend the treaty before it expires on February 5.

"The idea of a freeze was a package deal with the idea to agree with the US proposal to extend for one year," Ryabkov said, adding that Russia was "looking for a solution and showing reasonable flexibility."

"We may now say that those proposals are voided. There is no reason to go back to that now. We will hold talks based on a different situation," the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear White House Vladimir Putin February May Agreement

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific offers COVID-19 insurance add-on for ..

27 seconds ago

ICC delays World Test Championship final for IPL

4 minutes ago

Pakistan fights back as Azhar returns to pavilion ..

28 minutes ago

France's EDF sees delay, extra costs for British n ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's Legal Case Against Pfizer Likely to Be Civ ..

2 minutes ago

European stocks narrowly mixed at open

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.