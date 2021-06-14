Russia Not Behind Cyberattacks on US Companies - Putin

Russia was not behind the recent cyberattacks on the US companies and the American intelligence is capable enough to find out who stood behind the hacks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview to NBC published on Monday

"As far as I know, the shareholders of this company [Colonial pipeline] even made a decision to pay the ransom. They paid off the cyber gangsters. If you have listed an entire set of US special services (powerful, global, respectable), after all they can find whoever the ransom was paid. And once they do that, they will realize that Russia has nothing to do with it," Putin said.