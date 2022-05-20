UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Blocking Exports Of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

Published May 20, 2022

Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Statements alleging that Russia is blocking exports of Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea ports are "speculations," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Talking about Russia allegedly blocking the export of Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea ports and the deficit in the grain market in the result is nothing but speculation," Zakharova said, adding that issues in logistics arose due to mining of seaports by Ukraine.

The spokeswoman also said that Russia continues to export food and fulfill its obligations.

"Our country is interested in the stable functioning of the world food market," Zakharova said.

