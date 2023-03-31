Russia Not Enemy of West - New Foreign Policy Concept

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia has published its new foreign policy concept on Friday, where it is written that the country does not consider itself an enemy of the West.

"Russia does not consider itself an enemy of the West, does not isolate itself from it, does not have hostile intentions towards it, counts on its realization of the futility of confrontation with Russia, the acceptance of multipolar realities, and a return over time to interaction based on the principles of sovereign equality and respect for interests," the concept read.