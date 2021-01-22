Russia Offers Large-Scale Infrastructure Project to Sudan - Moscow Transport Institute

Russia has proposed to Sudan a wide-scale project on the development of the latter's infrastructure system, including the construction of new railways and roads in the capital of Khartoum, the director of Russian urban transport institute MosTransProject, Alexander Polyakov, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russia has proposed to Sudan a wide-scale project on the development of the latter's infrastructure system, including the construction of new railways and roads in the capital of Khartoum, the director of Russian urban transport institute MosTransProject, Alexander Polyakov, said on Friday.

"Today, we introduce our new proposal for Sudan for the development of transport system, [including] the river, railway infrastructure and roads ... and propose the development of ITS � an intelligent transport system � for Khartoum, as well as new highways and high-speed trains for Khartoum and maybe for some major cities," Polyakov said on the sidelines of the 38th Khartoum international exhibition.

A number of companies representing Russia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry are also taking part in the event, Polyakov added.

The annual international exhibition in Khartoum runs this year from January 21-22, with Russia participating in it for the first time.

The Russian delegation, which is led by the chairman of the Russian-Sudanese business council, Viktor Chemodanov, involves members of private and state-owned companies.

Charge d'Affaires of Sudan in Moscow Onur Ahmad Onur earlier told Sputnik that his country's authorities are upbeat over the recent exclusion of Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, as it has unlocked new opportunities for the African nation, including normalizing banking contacts between Sudan and Russia.

Sudan was blacklisted back in 1993 for sheltering Osama bin Laden for nearly five years at a time when al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) leader was involved in attacks on targets in the United States. In mid-December of 2020, the US finalized the removal of the African nation from the blacklist.