Russia Offers NATO Mutual Reduction In Military Activity On Border - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:06 PM

Russia proposes to agree on measures of de-escalation with NATO, including a mutual decrease in military activity along the borders of Russia and the alliance's countries, Russia's deputy envoy at the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Andrey Belousov, said at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly

According to the diplomats, today "steps are required to improve the situation, as well as focus on the conscientious implementation of existing agreements, including the Vienna Document."

"Additional voluntary measures of transparency are useful. We propose to agree on de-escalation measures, including a mutual reduction in military activity along the border between Russia and NATO countries, and on improving mechanisms for preventing incidents and dangerous military activities," Belousov said.

