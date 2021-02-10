Russia One of Key Guarantors of Democratic Multipolar World Order - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russia is one of the key guarantors of the emerging more just and democratic multipolar world order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Being strictly guided by the principles of the UN Charter, we are promoting a unifying agenda, deepening fruitful cooperation with the overwhelming majority of foreign partners located in Eurasia, Africa and Latin America," Lavrov said in a congratulatory message on the occasion of Diplomats' Day, celebrated February 10.

"Today Russia is one of the key guarantors of an emerging more just and democratic multipolar world order," he said.