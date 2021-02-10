UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia One Of Key Guarantors Of Democratic Multipolar World Order - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:50 AM

Russia One of Key Guarantors of Democratic Multipolar World Order - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russia is one of the key guarantors of the emerging more just and democratic multipolar world order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Being strictly guided by the principles of the UN Charter, we are promoting a unifying agenda, deepening fruitful cooperation with the overwhelming majority of foreign partners located in Eurasia, Africa and Latin America," Lavrov said in a congratulatory message on the occasion of Diplomats' Day, celebrated February 10.

"Today Russia is one of the key guarantors of an emerging more just and democratic multipolar world order," he said.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Russia February

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

29 minutes ago

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

8 hours ago

Top UAE officials say success of &#039;Hope Probe& ..

8 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

9 hours ago

Rulers congratulate UAE President and people on Ho ..

10 hours ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.