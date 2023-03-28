Russia Open to Discuss Situation at ZNPP With IAEA Head - Rosenergoatom

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Russia is open to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi during his visit to the station, Renat Karchaa, a spokesman for Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, said on Tuesday.

Grossi plans to visit ZNPP on Wednesday.

"Well, this is in general terms - a specific list of issues of interest to him. We are open to these questions," Karchaa told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that Grossi's visit will focus on "nuclear safety and understanding the situation at the station."