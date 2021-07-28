UrduPoint.com
Russia Open To Fair, Mutually Beneficial Cooperation With US On Cyber Security - Antonov

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Russia Open to Fair, Mutually Beneficial Cooperation With US on Cyber Security - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Moscow is open for fair and mutually advantageous dialogue with the United States on cyber security, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"In any case, we hope that regular substantive communication will help to remove the concerns that have accumulated in this area," Antonov said.

"Russia is always open for honest and mutually beneficial cooperation, without politicization and hidden agendas. We take a responsible approach to cybersecurity issues. The proof of that is that Russia became the first state to develop and submit to the UN on July 27 a draft Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communication Technologies for Criminal Purposes."

