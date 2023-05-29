Russia Pays Coupons on Eurobonds in Rubles Maturing in 2026, 2036 - Finance Ministry

The Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday that it had paid the coupons on sovereign Eurobonds in rubles maturing in 2026 and 2036

The paying agent for Eurobonds � NCO JSC National Settlement Depository � received funds to pay coupon income in the amount of 5.

7 billion rubles ($70.7 million) for 2026, and 2.3 billion rubles for 2036, the ministry said in a statement.

"Thus, the obligations to service Russian government securities were fulfilled by the Russian Ministry of Finance in full," the ministry added.