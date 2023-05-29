UrduPoint.com

Russia Pays Coupons On Eurobonds In Rubles Maturing In 2026, 2036 - Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Russia Pays Coupons on Eurobonds in Rubles Maturing in 2026, 2036 - Finance Ministry

The Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday that it had paid the coupons on sovereign Eurobonds in rubles maturing in 2026 and 2036

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday that it had paid the coupons on sovereign Eurobonds in rubles maturing in 2026 and 2036.

The paying agent for Eurobonds � NCO JSC National Settlement Depository � received funds to pay coupon income in the amount of 5.

7 billion rubles ($70.7 million) for 2026, and 2.3 billion rubles for 2036, the ministry said in a statement.

"Thus, the obligations to service Russian government securities were fulfilled by the Russian Ministry of Finance in full," the ministry added.

