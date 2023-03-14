WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Moscow is baffled by Ottawas's stated aim of changing the Russian government, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said in a statement on Monday.

"Quite perplexed to hear from Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly that her goal is "regime change" in Russia. "Is it how she instructs Embassy in Moscow?" Stepanov said via Twitter.

"And by the way, what reaction would we expect if, for example, someone in Moscow had said that Russia's goal is "regime change" in Ottawa."

Joly said during the press briefing on Friday that Russia should be isolated economically and politically and "how much we're seeing potential regime change in Russia.

"

The Canadian government has banned imports of Russian steel and aluminum products, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, responding to requests by the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The countries of the collective West, including Canada, have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and provided military support to Ukraine.