Russia Plans to Begin Exporting EpiVacCorona Vaccine to Brazil, Venezuela in Fall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The chief executive of the Russian state bioresearch center Vector said on Thursday that the first batches of the EpiVacCorona vaccine would likely reach Brazil and Venezuela in fall.

"Our production partner Geropharm signed vaccine delivery contracts with Brazil and Venezuela at a recent SPIEF forum in St. Petersburg.

We expect these deliveries to happen this fall," Rinat Maksyutov told Rossiya 24 channel.

He said the formula of the peptide-based two-shot vaccine would not be changed for export because this would require new clinical trials.

EpiVacCorona was approved for use in Russia in October, becoming the second vaccine in the country's toolbox after it authorized Sputnik V in August. Two more COVID-19 vaccines approved in Russia are CoviVac and one-shot Sputnik Light.