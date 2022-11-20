UrduPoint.com

Russia Preparing To Nominate New Objects For UNESCO World Heritage List - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Moscow is preparing to nominate new objects for inclusion on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), including from the Russian republics of Sakha and Tuva, as well as from the Voronezh region, Grigory Ordzhonikidze, Secretary-General of the Russian Commission for UNESCO, told Sputnik.

"Russia's relevant departments, primarily the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, are working hard to prepare new nominations for the UNESCO World Heritage List," Ordzhonikidze said.

The official specified that the tentative list includes about 25 cultural and natural monuments throughout the country: from the historic city centers of Irkutsk, Rostov and Yeniseysk to the natural and cultural complex "Bashkir Ural", Kenozersky National Park and the Vasyugan Swamp.

"In the last two years, initiatives have been put forward regarding the nature reserve museum Divnogorye in Voronezh, astronomical observatories in Kazan, Kytalyk National Park in Yakutia (Sakha Republic) and the 'Valley of the Kings of Tuva'," Ordzhonikidze added.

The UNESCO World Heritage List includes places of importance to cultural or natural heritage, including, among other things, monuments, geological and physiographical formations, as well as natural sites. Russia currently has 30 properties inscribed on the World Heritage List.

More Stories From World

