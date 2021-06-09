A deal between Russia and Qatar on the sale of a 25% stake in Moscow's Vnukovo airport to the emirate is nearing completion, Ambassador to Russia Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani told Sputnik

"A deal between Qatar and Russia is almost complete... Significant agreements have been reached, and a fresh impetus provided by the St.

Petersburg forum will allow them to be finalized," he said in an interview.

Qatar and the Vnukovo authority signed a memorandum of understanding in 2018 on the sale of a 25% stake in Russia's third-largest airport to the Qatari flag carrier. Vitaly Vantsev, who owns a majority stake, said in March that the deal could be completed by the end of this year.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum took place from June 2-5. The Rossiya Segodnya information agency was an official media partner of the event.