UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready For Serious Discussion With US On Strategic Stability - Deputy Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:18 PM

Russia Ready for Serious Discussion With US on Strategic Stability - Deputy Envoy to UN

Russia stands ready for cooperation and a serious, meaningful discussion with the United States on strategic stability and sees the extension of the New START treaty as an excellent basis for such talks, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russia stands ready for cooperation and a serious, meaningful discussion with the United States on strategic stability and sees the extension of the New START treaty as an excellent basis for such talks, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are always there and we are ready to cooperate," Polyanskiy said. "There are a lot of things that we can do together: first and foremost, in the area of strategic stability. We are ready for a serious, meaningful discussion on this. The prolongation of the New START treaty is a very good basis."

Related Topics

United Nations Russia United States

Recent Stories

Free eye cure & surgery camp held in Khairpur

2 minutes ago

Dacoit gang busted; two arrested in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

PRCS to provide first aid kits to NHMP emergency m ..

2 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan sugar Mills case ..

2 minutes ago

China builds 718,000 5G base stations, covering 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Tawazun to support Al Fattan Holding Investment’ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.