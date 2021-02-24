Russia Ready for Serious Discussion With US on Strategic Stability - Deputy Envoy to UN

Russia stands ready for cooperation and a serious, meaningful discussion with the United States on strategic stability and sees the extension of the New START treaty as an excellent basis for such talks, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Wednesday

"We are always there and we are ready to cooperate," Polyanskiy said. "There are a lot of things that we can do together: first and foremost, in the area of strategic stability. We are ready for a serious, meaningful discussion on this. The prolongation of the New START treaty is a very good basis."