Russia Ready to Discuss Mutually Acceptable Solutions on Open Skies Treaty - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russia is prepared to discuss with the United States any mutually acceptable solutions regarding the Open Skies Treaty (OST), Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"We have repeatedly proved with concrete data that the allegations of Russia's noncompliance with the OST are baseless. We have got plenty of counter-claims to the United States regarding its implementation of the Treaty," Antonov said. "That said, we are ready to seek mutually acceptable solutions at the negotiating table. Unfortunately, such a solution could not be found during the OST state parties' special conference on July 6."