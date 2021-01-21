UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Work With Biden Administration On Intermediate-Range Weapons - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:10 AM

Russia Ready to Work With Biden Administration on Intermediate-Range Weapons - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia is ready to work with the administration of President Joe Biden on intermediate-range weapons, following the dismantlement of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

The US announced its plans to leave the INF Treaty in 2018 and formally pulled out in 2019.

"Our initiatives are still on the table. If the new administration is interested in looking for mutually acceptable solutions regarding the intermediate-range weapons, we are ready to work on that," the diplomat said.

