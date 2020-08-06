Russia Records 5,267 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Russia has registered 5,267 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,204 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 871,894, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,267 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,380 (26.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 871,894, with the daily increase standing at 0.6 percent.

Moscow has registered 684 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 183 cases and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 160 new cases (compared to 687, 181 and 169 yesterday, respectively).

A total of 116 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (139 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 14,606.

As many as 7,331 coronavirus patients have been discharged (7,555 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 676,357.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 29.7 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and over 245,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring.