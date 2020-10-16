Russia Records Over 15,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered a record single-day increase of 15,150 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 13,754 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,369,313, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russia has registered a record single-day increase of 15,150 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 13,754 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,369,313, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 15,150 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,031 (26.6 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has reached 1,369,313.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 5,049 new positive tests were registered (up from 3,942 yesterday).

A total of 647 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 638 yesterday) and 448 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (up from 439 yesterday).

The response center reported 232 new coronavirus-related fatalities, down from 286 yesterday, raising Russia's total death toll to 23,723.

As many as 8,485 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, up from 8,392 yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges to 1,056,582.