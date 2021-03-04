UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 11,385 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:32 PM

Russia registered 11,385 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 10,535 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,290,135, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Russia registered 11,385 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 10,535 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,290,135, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 11,385 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,409 cases (12.4 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,290,135, with the rate of increase at 0.

27 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,150 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,284 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 986 new cases, up from 962 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 693 new cases, up from 691 on Wednesday.

The response center reported 475 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 452 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 87,823.

Total recoveries increased by 16,123 over the given period, up from 15,694 the day before, and reached 3,869,857.

