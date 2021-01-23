UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations In Syria - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 03:50 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 18 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered seven truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities has recorded 18 cases of opening fire (14 of them according to the Syrian side) in provinces: Idlib - 7, Latakia - 2, Hama - 3, Aleppo - 6. The Turkish part of the representative office has recorded 7 incidents of opening fire (the Russian part of the representative office has confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 75 Syrian refugees, including 23 women and 38 children, had come back from Lebanon in the last 24 hours through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalakh checkpoints. Along with that, no refugees crossed back into Syria from Jordan.

In addition, engineering units of the Syrian armed forces cleared 2.5 hectares (6.1 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, having defused 21 explosive devices.

