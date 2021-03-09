Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 5 - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 18 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered five truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 18 cases of opening fire (18 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Idlib-7, Latakia-6, Hama - 2, Aleppo-3.

The Turkish part of the representation stated 5 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the past 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.