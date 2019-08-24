Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 28 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded five truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

"[Over the past 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 28 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (12), Latakia (11), Hama (4) and Idlib (1).

The Turkish side has registered five truce breaches in the provinces of Aleppo (3) and Idlib (2)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that Russia military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.