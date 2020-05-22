Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded six cases of ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded six cases of ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violations has registered six cases of firing, including one in the Aleppo province and five in Idlib. The Turkish side has not registered any cases of firing," the bulletin read.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

The ministry added that nearly 40 Syrian refugees have returned to the country from Lebanon as the borders between the two countries had reopened following coronavirus shuttering.

"Over the past 24 hours, 37 refugees (12 women and 19 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet Yabus and Tell Kalah checkpoints.

There was no withdrawal of refugees from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry added that Syrian engineering units conducted mine clearing activities in the settlements of Douma in the Damascus province, as well as Jasim and al-Harra in the Deraa province, having cleared 4.9 acres of the territory as well as having found and defused 23 explosive devices.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to political settlement, rebuilding infrastructure, and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the country.