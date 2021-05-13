Russia Registers 8,380 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russia registered 8,380 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,217 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,913,439, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 8,380 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,347 cases (16.1 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.17 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,787 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,718 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 741 new cases, up from 734 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 643 cases, up from 642 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 392 new COVID-19 fatalities, up from 355 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 114,723.

Total recoveries increased by 9,349 over the given period, up from 8,614 the previous day, and reached 4,527,878.