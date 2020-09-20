UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

Russia Registers Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Health authorities in Russia have registered 6,148 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, up from 6,065 the day before, bringing the country's cumulative toll to surpass 1.1 million, the Russian coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 6,148 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 84 regions of Russia, including 1,397  ” or 22.7 percent ” of active cases with no clinical symptoms," the response center said, specifying that Russia's cumulative toll has now reached 1,103,399 cases.

Of the newly detected cases, 860 were confirmed in Moscow, 214 in St. Petersburg and 188 in Moscow Region, according to the report.

The reported daily dynamics included 79 new fatalities, down from 144 the day before, including 15 in St.Peterburg and and 13 in Moscow. This brought Russia's cumulative death toll to 19,418.

Total recoveries now count 909,357, an increase of 2,895 over the past day, including 892 in Moscow and 179 in the Saratov region.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Saratov St. Petersburg Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

5 civilians injured after Houthi missile falls in ..

2 hours ago

ERC mobile clinics continue provision of medical s ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Abraham Accord opens up a new era of ec ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 20, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE Team Emirates starlet Tadej Pogacar set to bec ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.