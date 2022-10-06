UrduPoint.com

Russia Regrets Being Not Included In Nord Stream Terrorist Attack Investigation - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Moscow has conveyed through diplomatic channels that it deeply regrets that it is not included in the investigation of terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines and does not consider it possible to conduct any objective investigations without the participation of the Russian side, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"And also through diplomatic channels we have shared our point of view that so far this position causes our deep regret, and we do not consider it possible to conduct an objective investigation without the participation of the Russian side," Peskov told a briefing.

