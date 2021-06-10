Russia Resuming Flights With Eight More Countries

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Russia is resuming from Thursday regular flights with Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Morocco, Croatia, as well as charter flights to Albania.

Flights Moscow - Vienna can be operated twice a week, Moscow - Budapest twice a week, Moscow - Beirut once a week, Moscow - Luxembourg once a week, Moscow - Port Louis (Mauritius) twice a week, Moscow - Rabat twice a week, Moscow - Zagreb twice a week. Charters Moscow - Tirana (Albania) are allowed once a week.

Russia, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stopped regular and charter flights with other countries on March 27, 2020. The exceptions were export flights, as well as cargo, mail, ambulance and humanitarian flights, flights of empty aircraft for maintenance, transit flights with landing for refueling or crew changes on Russian territory, and flights carried out in line with individual decisions of the Russian government.

Since August 2020, Russia has begun to gradually resume air traffic with other countries.