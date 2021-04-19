Russia says expulsion of diplomats from Prague 'provocative'

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Kremlin on Monday denounced the "provocative and unfriendly" expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic who were accused by authorities in Prague of spying.

"We categorically do not agree with these conclusions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, describing the Czech move as "provocative and unfriendly."