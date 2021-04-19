UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says Expulsion Of Diplomats From Prague 'provocative'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:29 PM

Russia says expulsion of diplomats from Prague 'provocative'

The Kremlin on Monday denounced the "provocative and unfriendly" expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic who were accused by authorities in Prague of spying

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Kremlin on Monday denounced the "provocative and unfriendly" expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic who were accused by authorities in Prague of spying.

"We categorically do not agree with these conclusions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, describing the Czech move as "provocative and unfriendly."

Related Topics

Russia Prague Czech Republic From

Recent Stories

Delegatio to meet Hafiz Saad Rizvi in Kot Lakhpat ..

11 minutes ago

Two held with narcotics in sialkot

38 seconds ago

S. Punjab Secretariat must be fully functional soo ..

40 seconds ago

Russia's Novatek Attempts to Buy Tambey Gas Fields ..

41 seconds ago

Kremlin Sees Prague's Decision to Expel Russian Di ..

43 seconds ago

Rights Watchdog Condemns Jailing of Hong Kong Medi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.