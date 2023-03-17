UrduPoint.com

Russia Says ICC Warrant For Putin Has 'no Meaning'

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Moscow dismissed decisions by the International Criminal Court on Friday as having "no meaning" for Russia, after The Hague-based court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin

"The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media.

"Russia is not a party of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it," she added.

"Russia does not cooperate with this body and possible 'recipes' for arrest coming from the international court will be legally void as far as we are concerned," she said without referring to Putin by name.

The ICC on Friday announced it had issued an arrest warrant against Putin for the "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children.

Russia is not a member of the ICC. It was unclear how the ICC planned to enforce the warrant.

