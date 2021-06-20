(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The Russian side will share its observations regarding the reports of the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on the situation in eastern Ukraine during the upcoming meeting with the OSCE chief in Moscow, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Moscow will host a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid on Monday.

"The activities of the OSCE SMM in Ukraine will be substantively discussed, we will make comments on its reports. Observers are in no hurry to confirm the data on casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure in Donbas," the ministry said.

Russia will also emphasize that the mission's mandate concerns the entire territory of Ukraine and observers must report on the human rights situation.

"Not enough attention is paid to these aspects, especially in the context of the rampant neo-Nazism in the country, violation of the linguistic and educational rights of its citizens," the ministry noted.

Moscow will also call on the OSCE leadership to leverage Kiev, "which sabotages the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures and evades dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk [breakaway republics]."