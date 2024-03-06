Russia Says Ukraine Drones Hit Fuel Depot In Russian Border Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Ukrainian drones attacked a fuel depot at an iron processing plant in the Russian border region of Kursk Wednesday, triggering a fire in a fuel tank, the regional governor said.
"The Kursk region was attacked by Ukraine. A drone attacked a fuel and lubricants depot," Kursk governor Roman Starovoyt said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel.
Two hours later he said a second drone had struck the depot on the site of the Mikhailovsky Mining and Processing Plant in the city of Zheleznogorsk, some 90 kilometres (55 miles) from the border with Ukraine.
The attack made a fuel tank catch fire but did not result in any casualties, he added.
Kyiv has launched a wave of drone attacks at Russian energy facilities in recent months, trying to target the country's vital energy and gas sector that it says Russia uses to fuel its military offensive.
In a message published at 10:45 am local time (0745 GMT), governor Starovoyt warned Zheleznogorsk residents of possible future incoming attacks and ordered people to "take shelter in rooms without windows and with solid walls."
"If you are on the street, go to the nearest building, underpass or parking lot," he said.
The Russian governor of the neighbouring Belgorod region also said Ukraine had fired artillery and drones overnight. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said there was some damage, but no casualties from the attacks.
Russia's defence ministry said it had downed Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions.
