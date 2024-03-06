Open Menu

Russia Says Ukraine Drones Hit Fuel Depot In Russian Border Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Russia says Ukraine drones hit fuel depot in Russian border region

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Ukrainian drones attacked a fuel depot at an iron processing plant in the Russian border region of Kursk Wednesday, triggering a fire in a fuel tank, the regional governor said.

"The Kursk region was attacked by Ukraine. A drone attacked a fuel and lubricants depot," Kursk governor Roman Starovoyt said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel.

Two hours later he said a second drone had struck the depot on the site of the Mikhailovsky Mining and Processing Plant in the city of Zheleznogorsk, some 90 kilometres (55 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

The attack made a fuel tank catch fire but did not result in any casualties, he added.

Kyiv has launched a wave of drone attacks at Russian energy facilities in recent months, trying to target the country's vital energy and gas sector that it says Russia uses to fuel its military offensive.

In a message published at 10:45 am local time (0745 GMT), governor Starovoyt warned Zheleznogorsk residents of possible future incoming attacks and ordered people to "take shelter in rooms without windows and with solid walls."

"If you are on the street, go to the nearest building, underpass or parking lot," he said.

The Russian governor of the neighbouring Belgorod region also said Ukraine had fired artillery and drones overnight. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said there was some damage, but no casualties from the attacks.

Russia's defence ministry said it had downed Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Russia Zheleznogorsk Kursk Belgorod Voronezh Tank SITE Border Gas From

Recent Stories

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

25 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

54 minutes ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

2 hours ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

2 hours ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

3 hours ago
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

15 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

15 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

15 hours ago

More Stories From World