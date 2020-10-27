Russia Sees No Need for New External Initiatives on Donbas - Foreign Minister Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Moscow sees no need for additional external initiatives on settlement in Donbas, it is necessary to achieve the implementation of the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

In an interview with the Croatian Vecernji list daily, Lavrov was asked what his attitude was toward the initiative of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic about the possibility of using Croatia's experience of peaceful reintegration of the Danube region as a model for reintegration of Donbas.

"Regarding the situation in eastern Ukraine, there is already an uncontested basis for a peaceful settlement - the Minsk Package of Measures agreed in February 2015. The document was approved by UN Security Council Resolution 2202 and thus became part of international law," he said.

"We see no need for any additional external initiatives," Lavrov said.