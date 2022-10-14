UrduPoint.com

Russia Seizes Large Haul Of Smuggled Amber Bound For Lithuania

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Russia Seizes Large Haul of Smuggled Amber Bound for Lithuania

Russia's investigative committee in the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea said on Friday it had seized half a tonne of amber gemstone that was mined illegally to be smuggled to Lithuania

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Russia's investigative committee in the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea said on Friday it had seized half a tonne of amber gemstone that was mined illegally to be smuggled to Lithuania.

"Nine suspects have been arrested up to date, including the criminal group's ringleaders. Their homes and other sites are being raided," the committee said on social media.

The suspects were arrested as they tried to smuggle amber across the border.

They did not have papers on them that would prove that the load, worth an estimated 20 million rubles ($319,000), had been obtained legally.

Kaliningrad investigators believe that the smugglers had mined the fossilized wood resin near the coastal resort of Svetlogorsk. Waters off Kaliningrad shore hold the world's largest deposit of recoverable amber.

Russia criminalized illegal mining for amber in 2019. Currently, amber is mined on the industrial scale by a single Russian state company.

Related Topics

World Russia Social Media Company Kaliningrad Lithuania Border Criminals 2019 Million

Recent Stories

UN Determining What Positive Role to Play in Ukrai ..

UN Determining What Positive Role to Play in Ukraine Moving Forward - Spokespers ..

35 seconds ago
 French Navy Says Russian Submarine Spotted in Bay ..

French Navy Says Russian Submarine Spotted in Bay of Biscay in September

36 seconds ago
 Truss May Not Stay Long as Prime Minister Even Aft ..

Truss May Not Stay Long as Prime Minister Even After Kwarteng's Resignation - Ex ..

38 seconds ago
 NSC reviews law & order situation; vows to ensure ..

NSC reviews law & order situation; vows to ensure security of people's lives, pr ..

2 minutes ago
 French fuel shortages spark warnings as strike har ..

French fuel shortages spark warnings as strike hardens

2 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Peshawar visits South Waziristan D ..

Corps Commander Peshawar visits South Waziristan District, meet tribal elders

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.