MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Additional units of Russian military police, about 300 servicemen in total, are being deployed to Syria's northeastern Al-Hasakah province in order to reinforce joint observation posts, the Russian military has announced.

"Our unit has arrived at one of the joint [with the Syrian government forces] observation posts in the province of Al-Hasakah. The main objective is to facilitate the de-escalation of the conflict in the region. Our servicemen are monitoring adherence to the ceasefire and providing various assistance to the local population," Maj. Dmitri Suntsov, the head of one of the joint Russian-Syrian observation posts said.