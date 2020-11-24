UrduPoint.com
Russia Sends Small-Size Missile Ship Vyshny Volochek To Mediterranean - Navy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Russia Sends Small-Size Missile Ship Vyshny Volochek to Mediterranean - Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia has sent its small-size missile ship Vyshny Volochek to the Mediterranean Sea to perform special duties, the press service of the Black Sea Fleet said.

"Small-size missile ship Vyshny Volochek will become a part of the Navy's permanent force in the Mediterranean Sea.

The ship will replace small-size missile ship Ingushetia, which has been performing special missions in the far sea zone since October 2020," the statement said.

It is noted that Vyshny Volochek is currently passing through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles straits toward the Mediterranean Sea.

