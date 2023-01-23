UrduPoint.com

Russia, South Africa Eye Joint Projects In Energy, Natural Resources Exploration - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Russia, South Africa Eye Joint Projects in Energy, Natural Resources Exploration - Lavrov

Russia and South Africa are looking to foster mutually beneficial cooperation in such areas as energy and exploration of natural resources, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

PRETORIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Russia and South Africa are looking to foster mutually beneficial cooperation in such areas as energy and exploration of natural resources, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor welcomed Lavrov to Pretoria on Monday morning, in the first leg of the Russian minister's African trip.

"Our governments and companies in both countries are all interested in furthering joint projects related to natural resources, energy... peaceful space exploration, infrastructure, hi-tech, smart cities," Lavrov said at a joint press conference.

A tighter cooperation requires adjustments to supply chains and financial instruments, he said.

Russia is working with its partners to create new mechanisms that will protect them from the "whims and arbitrariness of our Western colleagues," the top Russian diplomat added.

"It is real. We have been working on it together with all of our partners who want to ensure fair cooperation and avoid falling victim to unfair competition practices," Lavrov told the press conference.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February last year and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by Western countries, Russia has shifted its focus and has intensified its multifaceted cooperation with countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

