Russia Still Awaiting NATO Response to Proposed Moratorium on INF-Range Missiles - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Russia is waiting for a response from NATO members to its proposal to join a moratorium on the use of short- and intermediate-range land-based missiles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

Speaking at the UN Assembly General in New York, Lavrov recalled that after Washington's exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Moscow had unilaterally committed to not deploying short- and intermediate-range land-based missiles, both nuclear and conventional, in regions without similar US missiles.

"We are still waiting for a response of NATO members to our proposal to declare a similar moratorium, supported by ” I am specifically stressing this ” mutual verification measures," Lavrov said.