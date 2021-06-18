UrduPoint.com
Russia Succeeded In Strengthening Ties With All Sides Of Libyan Conflict - GNU

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:09 PM

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU) supports the fact that Russia has strengthened ties with all sides of the intra-Libyan conflict, GNU State Minister for Communication and Political Affairs, Ammar Al-Lafi, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Moscow has succeeded in strengthening contacts with all parties to the Libyan crisis, and we support it in continuing this direction so that none of the parties in Libya harbor illusions about Russia's exclusive support for it," Al-Lafi said.

According to the state minister, the Libyans will benefit from any opposition from Moscow to efforts aimed at weakening its relations with various forces in Libya.

