Russia Surprised By UN Silence Over Kiev Using Grain Deal Corridor To Attack Sevastopol

Published October 31, 2022 | 09:54 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Russia is surprised that the UN leadership has not even expressed concerns after Kiev carried out an attack on the Sevastopol naval base using a Black Sea grain deal humanitarian corridor, Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"We are surprised that the UN leadership not only did not condemn but didn't even express concern over the terrorist attacks used under the cover (of) a humanitarian corridor," he told a UN Security Council meeting.

