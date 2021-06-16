UrduPoint.com
Russia To Conduct Mine Clearing Works In Karelian Isthmus Near Finland - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:16 PM

Sappers from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian armed forces will clear the area known as the Mannerheim Line of explosives, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Sappers from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian armed forces will clear the area known as the Mannerheim Line of explosives, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

Sappers earlier explored the area together with the employees of the Military Museum of the Karelian Isthmus and found unexploded ordnance and parts of historical military equipment.

"Specialists from the International Mine Action Center of Russia's armed forces will carry out operations to search for and clear of explosive objects and improve defensive structures in the Mannerheim Line area.

As part of the expedition, the servicemen of the engineering troops will have to clear about 3 kilometers [1.9 miles] of future hiking trails and territories adjacent to fortifications from explosive objects," the ministry said in a statement.

The Mannerheim Line is a 135-kilometer (84 miles) defensive fortification line that was built on the Karelian Isthmus by Finland during the 1920s-1930s to contain a potential Soviet offensive.

