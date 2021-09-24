Russia to Continue National Dialogue on Food Systems After UN Summit - Lavrov

Russia plans to continue domestic discussion on food systems that advance innovative solutions to improve access to healthy and sustainable food, even after the UN summit on the matter is over, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Russia plans to continue domestic discussion on food systems that advance innovative solutions to improve access to healthy and sustainable food, even after the UN summit on the matter is over, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

In his video address to the UN Food Systems Summit, the minister said that holding such a dialogue between government officials, scientists, businessmen and NGOs while preparing for the summit allowed the country to systematize its recent accomplishments in the area as well as to update relevant goals, including those related to international cooperation.

"We think that it would be useful to keep the national dialogue mechanism on the country level so they could continue to work after the summit. This is how we plan to do it in Russia," Lavrov said.

The Food Systems Summit started on Thursday as a virtual event during the UN General Assembly High-level Week to discuss efforts to improve global food systems.