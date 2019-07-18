UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Continue Providing Assistance To UN Mediation In Yemen - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

Russia to Continue Providing Assistance to UN Mediation in Yemen - Nebenzia

Russia will continue supporting the United Nations' mediation efforts in Yemen, Russia's Ambassador to the world body Vassily Nebenzia said during the UN Security Council meeting on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russia will continue supporting the United Nations' mediation efforts in Yemen, Russia's Ambassador to the world body Vassily Nebenzia said during the UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"Russia will continue to provide assistance to United Nations mediation in Yemen," Nebenzia said.

The Russian ambassador urged all sides to the conflict in Yemen to establish a comprehensive ceasefire and providing access for humanitarian assistance throughout the country.

"We call for a comprehensive ceasefire, ensuring humanitarian access in all parts of the country," Nemebzia said.

The Russian ambassador also said assistance to the population in Yemen must be provided in a manner that is not discriminatory "regardless or who controls the territory."

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out operations against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015, leading to the largest humanitarian crisis in the world.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Yemen March 2015 All Government

Recent Stories

OSCE Official Urges All Sides in Ukrainian Civil C ..

54 seconds ago

Prime Minister for steps to tackle pollution, prov ..

57 seconds ago

Punjab Zakat & Ushr Council approves scholarships ..

59 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia to distribute 8 million copies of Hol ..

1 minute ago

Govt has nothing to do with Khaqan's arrest in LNG ..

31 minutes ago

Prime Minister for urgent design, execution of new ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.