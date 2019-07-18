Russia to Continue Providing Assistance to UN Mediation in Yemen - Nebenzia

Russia will continue supporting the United Nations' mediation efforts in Yemen, Russia's Ambassador to the world body Vassily Nebenzia said during the UN Security Council meeting on Thursday

"Russia will continue to provide assistance to United Nations mediation in Yemen," Nebenzia said.

The Russian ambassador urged all sides to the conflict in Yemen to establish a comprehensive ceasefire and providing access for humanitarian assistance throughout the country.

"We call for a comprehensive ceasefire, ensuring humanitarian access in all parts of the country," Nemebzia said.

The Russian ambassador also said assistance to the population in Yemen must be provided in a manner that is not discriminatory "regardless or who controls the territory."

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out operations against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015, leading to the largest humanitarian crisis in the world.