Russia to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Southeast Asia - Lavrov

PHUKET (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The opening of the Russian general consulate in Thailand is an important but not final step in Russia's plan to expand its diplomatic presence in Southeast Asia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"Today's opening ceremony of the Russian Permanent Consulate in Phuket is a very important step, but I can assure you that it will not be the last step in expanding Russia's diplomatic presence in Southeast Asia," Lavrov said at the opening of the consulate.

Russia is planning to open additional diplomatic missions in other friendly countries of the region, he added.

On Saturday, the Russian consulate officially opened on Thailand's largest island and popular resort, Phuket. Lavrov attended the opening ceremony in person.