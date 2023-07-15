Open Menu

Russia To Expand Diplomatic Presence In Southeast Asia - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Russia to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Southeast Asia - Lavrov

PHUKET (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The opening of the Russian general consulate in Thailand is an important but not final step in Russia's plan to expand its diplomatic presence in Southeast Asia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"Today's opening ceremony of the Russian Permanent Consulate in Phuket is a very important step, but I can assure you that it will not be the last step in expanding Russia's diplomatic presence in Southeast Asia," Lavrov said at the opening of the consulate.

Russia is planning to open additional diplomatic missions in other friendly countries of the region, he added.

On Saturday, the Russian consulate officially opened on Thailand's largest island and popular resort, Phuket. Lavrov attended the opening ceremony in person.

Related Topics

Thailand Russia Phuket Asia

Recent Stories

UAE President holds official reception for Indian ..

UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM

26 minutes ago
 Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islama ..

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islamabad

40 minutes ago
 vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

Vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing mo ..

UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing momentum: Bin Touq

1 hour ago
 UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 y ..

UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 years

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its t ..

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its territory: Asif

3 hours ago
UAE-India economic partnership a global model of s ..

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of sustainable mutual growth: Al Z ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

4 hours ago
 Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

5 hours ago
 Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

5 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World