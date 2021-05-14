UrduPoint.com
Russia To Raise RTR-Planeta Broadcast Suspension In Latvia At OSCE Permanent Council-Envoy

Russia to Raise RTR-Planeta Broadcast Suspension in Latvia at OSCE Permanent Council-Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russia believes that the European Commission's decision to suspend the broadcasting of Russia's RTR-Planeta channel in Latvia is politically motivated and will raise the topic at a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s Permanent Council, Russia's deputy permanent representative at the OSCE, Maxim Buyakevich, told Sputnik on Friday.

In March, the European Commission qualified the Latvian government's decision to suspend the broadcasting as "compatible with EU laws," "proportionate and justified.

"

"We certainly think that the European Commission's decision on RTR-Planeta is politically motivated. The European Commission has a selective approach to freedom of the media, for some reason Russian media resources in the EU fall victim to this approach ... Next time when we discuss media-related topics in the permanent council, we will make the European Union face this question squarely, with appropriate comments from our side about what it actually is," Buyakevich said.

