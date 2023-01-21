Russia to Retaliate for Paris' Decision to Freeze RT France Accounts - Foreign Ministry

Russia will retaliate against French media operating in the country after bank accounts of the RT France broadcaster's desk were frozen in France, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

On Friday, RT France editor-in-chief Ksenia Fedorova said that bank accounts of the broadcaster's desk had been frozen in France, adding that the bank refers to the authorities' order. Despite the fact that RT France does not appear on the sanctions list and has the right to work in France, such a decision effectively paralyzes the work of the media, according to Fedorova.

"The blocking of RT France accounts will lead to retaliatory steps against French media in Russia," the ministry said, adding that these measures "will be designed to be remembered, if the French authorities do not stop terrorizing Russian journalists.

Since the start of Russia's special military operation, a number of jurisdictions, including the European Commission, have decided to censor Russian media and affiliated journalists. In early March, the European Union banned the broadcasting and distribution of content of RT and Sputnik as part of the sanctions against Russia, applying the restrictions to all means of content transmission and distribution, such as cable, satellite, IPTV, platforms, websites and apps. All relevant RT, Sputnik licenses and agreements are suspended.