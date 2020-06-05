Russia to review structures on permafrost after Arctic spill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's prosecutor general on Friday ordered a review of structures built on permafrost after concluding that a major Arctic fuel spill last week was caused by shifting ground

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia's prosecutor general on Friday ordered a review of structures built on permafrost after concluding that a major Arctic fuel spill last week was caused by shifting ground.

Prosecutors said in a statement they reached a preliminary conclusion that the spill was due to "sagging of the ground and the concrete foundation" which caused the reservoir's failure.