MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russia and Turkey conducted the 96th joint patrol in the Syrian province of Aleppo, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"The 96th joint Russian-Turkish patrol took place in Aleppo province... Russian military police continued patrols in the Manbij district of Aleppo province from Ajami along two routes in the direction of Manbij and Avsharia," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the province of Deir ez-Zor.