Russia, Turkey, Iran View Israeli Attacks On Syria As Destabilizing - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Russia, Turkey, Iran View Israeli Attacks on Syria as Destabilizing - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russia, Turkey and Iran consider Israeli military attacks on Syria as destabilizing and leading to increased tensions in the region, according to a joint statement by the leaders of the three countries after the summit in Ankara on Monday.

"The presidents consider Israeli military attacks in Syria as destabilizing, violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, as well as leading to increased tensions in the region," the Russian-language version of document, published on the Kremlin's website, reads.

